NICO LaHOOD and STEVE HILBIG discuss the Cosby trial after the verdict
By Kareem Dahab
|
Apr 27, 2018 @ 5:04 PM

KTSA radio host Jack Riccardi speaks with D.A. Nico LaHood and former D.A. Steve Hilbig about the Cosby trial a day after the jury decided he was guilty.

CLICK PLAY BELOW and LISTEN NOW

Comments