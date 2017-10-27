NICO LaHOOD is frustrated that SAPD didn’t report multiple sex crimes Nico Lahood tells KTSA radio host Jack Riccardi that he is “frustrated” that the SAPD admits they didn’t report all sex crimes. CLICK PLAY BELOW and LISTEN NOW jack riccardiNico LaHoodSan AntonioSAPDtexas Related Content AUDIO: The Gang of Four (Nov. 4, 2016) AUDIO: The Gang of Four (April 28, 2017) The Great Post Election Panic of 2016 Tells Us Som... In My Midnight Confessions… Don’t Change Your Sport—Just Change Yo... Lavinia says “To Kill a Mockingbird” s...