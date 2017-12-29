NICO LaHOOD says moral breakdown is why 2017 was a violent year (Audio) We close 2017 with a high crime rate in San Antonio. KTSA radio host Trey Ware speaks with District Attorney Nico LaHood as to why crime went up. CLICK PLAY BELOW and LISTEN HERE 2017Nico LaHoodSan Antoniotrey ware Related Content Rep. LAMAR SMITH says the timing is good to end hi... TREY’s TAKE: Pay To Play Longtime State Rep. Ruth Jones McClendon dead at 7... Trump a ‘National Disgrace’ Colin Powe... TREY’s Take: NEW Information On The Deadly K... My Inbox Has Been Flooded With These Questions