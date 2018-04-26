NICO LaHOOD’s office green lights opioid needle exchange program (Audio) By Kareem Dahab | Apr 26, 2018 @ 10:28 AM With the opioid crisis hitting a new high nationwide, D.A. Nico LaHood and his office have decided to curb the spread of disease with a needle exchange program. CLICK PLAY BELOW and LISTEN NOW Bexar County District Attorney Nico LaHoodneedle exchange programNico LaHoodOpioid AbuseOpioid CrisisOpioid Epidemictrey ware RELATED CONTENT TREY’s TAKE: RNC To SA? Mayor Says Not So Fast TREY’s TAKE: Can A Bar Legally Toss Out Kanye West? Mayor RON NIRENBERG says the city’s biggest news story is FIESTA!! (Audio) JASON MINNIX says this is the oddest year in Spurs history (Audio) JOHN HAYWARD says the looming deadline on Iran deal is priority (Audio) TREY’s TAKE: KTSA Political Analyst Gets Right To thePoint