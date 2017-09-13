Nirenberg Confident S.A. Will Be Reimbursed for Disaster Aid

By Elizabeth Ruiz

All of that help that’s been sent from San Antonio to areas impacted by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg couldn’t be prouder.

We’re here to help… whether it’s the Coastal Ben d of Texas, or it’s a very very hard hit area of throughout the Southeast United States–particularly Florida” the Mayor told KTSA’s Trey Ware.

CPS Energy crews have been dispatched to Southeast Texas and Northeast Florida in recent weeks. San Antonio Police Officers have also provided assistance to the Houston Police Department. City department shave also provided assistance in hard-hit areas.

The Mayor is convinced reimbursements will come

“One of the things I was talking about with the Governor was authorizing through the emergency declaration the reimbursements for all of these communities sending help. The same thing happens at the federal level through FEMA” Nirenberg said.

At this point though, lending a helping hand is the most important thing.

“Our attitude always needs to be first in my opinion how can we help… the reimbursements will be there. We don’t want to delay through bureaucratic channels” Nirenberg said.