Nirenberg: Don’t Let Your Guard Down on Harvey

By Bill O’Neil

The worst of a weakening Hurricane Harvey may be to San Antonio’s south and east–but Mayor Ron Nirenberg said now is not the time to let your guard down in the face of the storm.

“Here in San Antonio, we’re in flash flood alley–so, even a small amount of rain can cause some pretty serious situations” Nirenberg said.

Meanwhile, the City is ready to lend a helping hand where and when it can.

“We actually have urban search and rescue teams ready to deploy to the coast–we’re also working to keep our residents off the road and on high ground” the Mayor said, making it clear San Antonio is ready to help those seeking a refuge from he storm.

“When there’s a need we will fill it. That’s what our city is built on and we will continue to be that way. No one will be turned away in San Antonio–we’re here to help” Nirenberg said.