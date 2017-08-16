Nirenberg: Property Tax Reform Bill Would Have Accomplished Little

By Elizabeth Ruiz

He didn’t like the bill that was being pushed during the Special Session in Austin.

However, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg believes property tax relief is very much needed across the Lone Star State.

“We need it. There’s no doubt, peoples tax bills have gone through the roof over the last ten, fifteen years” Nirenberg told KTSA’s Trey Ware, a day after the Legislature’s Special Session came to an early end.

The Mayor said the proposal that was debated at the Capitol really wouldn’t have helped all that much.

“what we don’t need is someone telling us we’re getting tax relief–and getting three-bucks a month. We need much more relief than that” Nirenberg told KTSA’s Trey Ware.

The Mayor said “structural reform” is actually what’s needed.