Nirenberg Sees Positives, Concerns in Annexation Bill

By Don Morgan

A compromise to the annexation bill sponsored by Senator Donna Campbell has some positives for the city of san Antonio.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg tells us that while he has some concerns about the bill in regards to an annexation agreement with Converse and non-annexation agreements along the 281 corridor but is pleased with the bill as far as the bases are concerned.

“With this compromise, on that issue of base encroachment and on the concerns that the people in those communities had about having a voice in annexation, everyone walks away getting what they needed.”

Nirenberg says the compromises give the city the ability to regulate land use in a five mile buffer around military bases.

“We wanted to make sure that we had the 5 mile buffer that was recommended by our defense experts. Our primary concern was the inability through land use control to protect encroachment onto the bases. That’s been an extraordinary challenge for us with the rules that we currently have in place. Cutting back on those buffers was not a good thing for defense it was not a good thing for the city and it wasn’t a good thing for the people in those areas.”

The Mayor says he’s grateful to the city’s delegation in Austin to ensure the military bases are protected with the annexation reform.