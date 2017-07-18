Nirenberg Slams Paxton’s Tree Ordinance Opinion

By Bill O’Neil

A new opinion from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton gets a thumbs down from San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg.

Paxton’s opinion suggests the State would oppose municipal tree ordinances if they were to be challenged by a property owner in court. Such laws could be targeted during the month-long special session of the Legislature which begins Tuesday.

Nirenberg called the opinion a “publicity stunt” on the eve of the special session.

“While it suggests there is a fundamental problem with tree ordinances observed by local communities in the State , in truth, there is not” the Mayor said, calling the opinion the political equivalent of shouting fire in a crowded theater.

“San Antonio’s tree ordinance is balanced to meet both private and public interests. The ordinance survived a court challenge, and I am confident that it can do so again” Nirenberg said.

