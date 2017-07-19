Nirenberg: Special Session a Waste of Money

By Elizabeth Ruiz

Mayor Ron Nirenberg says calling state lawmakers back to Austin was a waste of time and money.

“There are millions of dollars being wasted on a special session that very few people want to see when those millions could be redirected to highway cleanup,” Nirenberg said on the Trey Ware morning show.

In response to a call from a KTSA listener who complained about debris on highways, he said the money being spent in Austin could be used to clean that up.

Nirenberg’s not impressed with Governor Abbott’s agenda, especially items that take control from local municipalities. He says he’ll keep the pressure on state lawmakers.

“We’re going to do that and remind people what the core services are during this special session,” he said.