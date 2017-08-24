Nirenberg, Wolff: Get Ready for Harvey

By Pilar Arias and Don Morgan

Get ready.

The words of Mayor Ron Nirenberg as he offers an update on the City’s and the County’s plans for Harvey.

The Mayor says your first step should be to get everything you will need to get you through the weekend as it’s likely not going to be safe for you to be driving around.

The Mayor says stay home, watch sports or spend time with your family in the safety of your home.

He tells residents to stay up to date through the City and County social media channels.

Meanwhile Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff says crews are ready with all the equipment they will need to clean up after the storm. He echoes the comments from the Mayor, urging residents to not venture out unless they have to.