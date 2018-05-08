“No One Is Just Who They Voted For”

I finally found something on which I agree with Sally Kohn.

She’s the CNN commentator with a new book, entitled “The Opposite Of Hate”, and while I haven’t read it, I came across some insights she shared while promoting it.

Before working at CNN, she was a commentator/guest at FOX. Take it away, Sally:

“I thought of myself as a pretty kind, decent person and was reared to think of myself that way.

“So when I showed up at Fox News, listen, I thought they had some hateful ideas, supported some hateful policies, right, but also I expected everyone on air, off air, people watching at home, I expected them to be like totalistically and completely a hundred percent hateful monsters, I just did.

“And that sounds horrible to say but it’s just what I expected. I thought they’d just be mean to me, they wouldn’t care about me, they’d be homophobic, right, I expected all hate – and when I went to go actually spend time at Fox News, two things happened.

“I found out that these people – who I still think, by the way, believe and support a lot of hateful things in the world – were quite nice to me as a person, just interpersonally they weren’t what I expected and cared about my career and cared about my family and sometimes we could even find things to agree on. And we’re complex people who were more than just those political views and I realized I hated them.

“Here I was thinking I was this like holier-than-thou champion of kindness and fighter of hate and I realized how much hate I walked in there with – all the stereotypes and preconceived notions and judgments, and that led me to want to understand how and why we hate because I wanted to fix it in myself. I didn’t like that part of myself.”

Now, if these things are so obvious to you that you don’t need them pointed out, good for you! But you can’t deny that many people are reducing others, and themselves, to their politics.

We haven’t always done that. We are doing a lot of it now.

You are not who you voted for in 2016, or 2008, says Sally, and I agree.

You are many things: your faith, your talents, your history, your passions, how you treat children and sales clerks. That way you have of cleaning up your table before you leave the mall food court, and that smile you give strangers on an elevator.

Don’t let anyone reduce you to your politics.

And don’t do it to them.