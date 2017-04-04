there is no power greater in all the universe than a mother’s love for her child.

Blast victims lie near a subway train hit by a explosion at the Tekhnologichesky Institut subway station in St.Petersburg, Russia, Monday, April 3, 2017. The subway in the Russian city of St. Petersburg is reporting that several people have been injured in an explosion on a subway train. (AP Photo/www.vk.com/spb_today via AP)

“It happened so suddenly,” the woman said. “I was snoozing when suddenly something hit me in the head. There was fire, and my hair was burning.”

Another witness cried, “Smoke, smoke!. All I could see was smoke, and smell the burning bodies.”

A doctor who responded to the scene reported seeing, “People covered in the blood of dead people.”

Pictures on Russian television showed the door of a train car blown off, and bloodied bodies laying strewn all over the train platform.

Radical Islamic terrorism attacked St. Petersburg Russia yesterday. So far, 11 are dead and at least 51 wounded.

On board one of the trains was a well known Russian doll-maker named Irina Medyantseva, age 50.

Her creations included dolls dressed in classic high-fashion Russian clothing. Her dolls are beloved by women and young girls alike for their beauty and detail.

As she and her daughter, Yelena, 29, left home yesterday to catch the train in St. Petersburg, neither had any idea the horror they would face – together.

Irina and Yelena were seated on the train next to each other as they had so many times before. Nothing seemed out of the ordinary.

Until.

A fire extinguisher loaded with explosives, nails, and tiny bits of steel exploded into a fireball.

Irina’s first thought was for her beloved daughter. She leaped on top of Yelena as the concussion from the explosion shattered windows and blew the doors of the passenger rail car off their hinges.

The force of the explosion was magnified by the small space.

Rescuers were on scene in minutes, digging through the bloodied bodies, looking for signs of survivors.

And there was Yelena, barely alive, struggling to survive, willing herself to live, her dead mother’s body lay bleeding the last drops of life on top of Yelena.

Yelena was removed from the still smoking wreckage and taken to the hospital where she underwent immediate surgery for her injuries. At last report she was in intensive care.

She knows nothing of her mother’s great sacrifice. Yet.

By God’s grace one day Yelena will awaken and learn how her mother fulfilled an age old Biblical principle – There is no greater love than to lay down one’s life for someone else.

By her selfless act of bravery Irina Medyantseva proved once again, there is no power greater in all the universe than a mother’s love for her child.

No matter the language or country.