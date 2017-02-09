No More Property Taxes at 80?

A Houston State Representative says 80 is enough when it comes to those yearly property tax bills.

“The American dream is that one day you can own your home, and just sit there and do nothing if you want to and no one can take it from you” State Rep Dwayne Bohac told KTSA News, explaining his bill–which would exempt home owners 80 and older from yearly property tax bills.

“At age 80, home owners who have homesteaded property would no longer pay any property taxes whatsoever… no city taxes, no county taxes, no school taxes. We do keep the school districts whole so we don’t blow a budget” Bohac said, adding “I just fundamentally believe at some point, you should own your home and not be renting it from the government–which is really what you do (through property taxes).”

Bohac is convinced his bill wouldn’t be a budget buster if it were to be passed and adopted. He is willing to talk about some exemptions.

“We could limit the value of the home to say $250-thousand to bring down the fiscal note” Bohac said.