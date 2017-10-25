No Shave November Returns to SAPD

By Pilar Arias

You may soon be seeing San Antonio Police Department officers with stubble while patrolling city streets.

Chief William McManus is allowing officers to participate on “No-Shave November.” The purpose of the campaign is to promote awareness and raise money for both the American Cancer Society and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

“I’m in and I think that we’re going to get a lot more officers in this year,” SAPD officer Carlos Ortiz said.

SAPD officers will donate $30 to grow a goatee and $50 to grow a beard during the month of November.

At the end of the month, all of the proceeds will be turned over to the United Way for distribution to the charities.

Last year SAPD raised approximately $30,000.

For more information on No-Shave November click here.