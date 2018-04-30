No, the NRA Convention Is NOT a Gun-Free Zone, Champ

You can’t tell, but I’m typing this slowly so deranged anti-2A people can follow.

A narrative of Olympic-level idiocy has gone viral, where people purport to call out the National Rifle Association for hypocrisy. It goes like this:

At their national meeting this week in Dallas, when Vice President Mike Pence delivers the keynote, attendees will be restricted from bringing their guns.

AHA! They cry, that sounds like a…”gun free zone”! And so, it goes, the NRA cares more about protecting a pro-gun politician than they do about protecting the…chirren!

Where to begin?

For starters, it’s the United States Secret Service making the call here, not the NRA.

Everything about Mike Pence’s presence is under their rules.

And the Secret Service agents with Pence are armed, genius!

That makes this the opposite of a gun-free zone.

The convention, like every place visited by a president or veep, becomes a place where highly-trained men and women, with guns and radios, will stand guard, and if necessary, risk their lives to keep the vice president safe.

Did they not know how this works?

But, it’s so cool to snark on Twitter, so why let facts get in the way?

Oh, and about “gun-free zones” for schools?

Well, the idea only works if you back it up with good guys with guns in the hands of well-trained, motivated individuals (who are not Broward deputies).

You’d never see the Secret Service stand around like that.

The way you guys do “gun free zones”? Um, that’s not working.

So, you can have your gun-free zone signs, which you seem to be in love with…

…If you staff the school with well-armed and trained adults who will respond with force to an attacker.

Consider it Mike Pence-level protection for our kids. Who could oppose that?