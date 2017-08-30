North East ISD Board Votes to Change Name of Lee HS

The statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee still stands in Lee park in Charlottesville, Va., Monday, Aug. 14, 2017. The removal of the statue is in litigation and is at the center of the racial tensions and demonstrations in the town. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

By KTSA News Staff

The Northeast School District Board has voted to change the name of Robert E. Lee High School.

The vote at a special meeting last evening was unanimous. The next step is to come up with a plan to rename the school.

The subject of changing the school’s name first came up–and was ultimately rejected in 2015. The issue resurfaced in the last month amid the violence seen in Charlottesville, Virginia and growing protest against Confederate symbols around the country.

San Antonio’s City Council Thursday is expected to decide whether to remove a confederate monument from Travis Park.