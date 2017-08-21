North East ISD Hosts Back to School Shot Clinic Monday

By Pilar Arias

North East Independent School District and University Health System are hosting a back-to-school immunization event Monday.

Parents have the opportunity to get their children immunized before school starts from 2-7 p.m. at the NEISD annex building parking lot at 10333 Broadway Street.

“We’re going to help out families, kind of set up a one-stop-shop so to speak and give them an opportunity to just come by, get up to date and then their first day of school will go smoothly,” district spokeswoman Aubrey Chancellor said.

Shots are free for families who are uninsured or underinsured.

The first day of school for the district is Aug. 28. Chancellor said at last check there were nearly 2,700 students who have yet to be immunized.