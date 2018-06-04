North East ISD moves to implement clear backpack policy

North East Independent School District announced Monday night that it will require every middle and high school student in the system to use clear backpacks starting next year.

Officials in a statement said it is being done in the district’s ongoing effort to improve safety measures.

The policy does allow for band and athletic bags to continue to be used. Purses and lunch bags are not subject to the policy either.

Elementary school students will be allowed to continue using traditional backpacks.

The district also announced that all exterior doors will be locked at every school during class hours and that a ‘buzz in’ system will be implemented.

NEISD stated administrators will be receiving active shooter training this summer, counselors will get annual mental health training and random searches of students using handheld metal detectors will also be done in an effort to improve security.

Furthermore, the district announced it is in the process of hiring more police officers to patrol the system’s elementary schools. It said there are already armed police officers permanently assigned to all of the middle and high schools.