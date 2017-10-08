North Texas Police Continue Looking for Girl

By Pilar Arias

Police in a north Texas city continue looking for a 3-year-old girl believed to have been abducted Saturday.

Richardson police put out an Amber Alert for Sherin Mathews who was last seen by her father, Wesley Mathews, outside the family’s backyard.

The girl is approximately three feet tall and weighs about 22 pounds. She suffers from developmental issues and has limited verbal communication skills. She was last seen wearing a pink top, black pajama bottoms and pink flip flops.

It is believed the child is in grave or immediate danger.

Her father was arrested and charged with abandoning or endangering child, according to a Richardson Police Department Facebook post.

Anyone has any information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Richardson Police Department at 972-744-4801.