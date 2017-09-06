Northeast Side Improvements Unveiled

By Pilar Arias

The completion of two street projects on the city’s northeast side were celebrated Wednesday morning.

District 2 Councilman William “Cruz” Shaw, along with members of the Transportation and Capital Improvements staff, held a ribbon cutting in the 700 block of Pansy Lane.

Olney Drive from Pansy to Ginger lanes and Pansy Lane from Byrnes Drive to the dead end received new asphalt pavement, new curbs, new sidewalks, driveway approaches, ADA wheel chair ramps at intersections, new top soil and grass along right-of-way areas.

“These projects were completed at a cost of nearly $600,000 and it’s part of our IMP program, which is the infrastructure management program,” TCI Assistant Director Anthony Chukwudolue said.

Shaw said he believes the upcoming budget will help tackle larger, necessary street projects in the district.