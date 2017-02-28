Northside Apartment Fire Displaces Three Families

Three families find themselves out of their homes after a fire at a Northside apartment complex Tuesday Morning.

“All of the occupants were safely evacuated” the San Antonio Fire Department’s Woody Woodward told KTSA News, describing what happened at the Oasis Apartments on Isom Road.

“It was contained to two apartments on the second floor–it did not extend in to any other units” Woodward said.

A third apartment was damaged by the water firefighters used to put out the flames.

“This was an electrical issue that started int he wall between those two apartments on the second floor” Woodward said.