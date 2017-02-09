Northside Council District Race Taking Shape

When City Councilman Joe Krier announced he was not going to run for re-election , Marco Barros was the first to say he wanted to represent District 9.

On Thursday, Barros submitted his paperwork to officially become a candidate.

Barros talked to us about his plans, if he’s elected. He says he would like to bring a more “business like” approach to city council meetings. He says he has decades of experience in the business world and is now hoping to put it to work for the city.

Barros tells us there is not enough community involvement in city council and would like to give citizens more opportunity to offer their input on issues impacting the city.

Meanwhile, Patrick Von Dohlen also submitted his paperwork for the District 9 Race Thursday afternoon.

Von Dohlen says he’s been working to keep his district safe for residents and wants to represent the average tax payer in San Antonio.

Along with making sure residents enjoy living here. he feels more needs to be done to get people to visit.

Von Dohlen says as people travel across the state on IH-10, they often drive right through San Antonio. He wants to promote the city and give travelers a reasons to stop.