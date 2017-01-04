Northside ISD Targeted by Hackers

You can add the Northside Independent School District to a long–and continuing to grow list of victims of hackers.

They first discovered there could be a problem back in August.

“We had several of our staff members indicate there were some suspicious activities around their email” Northside’s Barry Perez told KTSA News.

Several weeks of investigation confirmed those fears.

“We sent out just shy of 23,00 letters on December 30th to current and former students, current and former staff members” Perez said. Those letters warn the recipients their personal information may have been exposed.

“Names, addresses… possibly birth dates… possibly social security numbers” Perez said in describing the type of information that may have been exposed.

“We have no evidence to suggest that any of those individuals information has been accessed or acquired by anyone” Perez quickly added.

The District is providing those who receive the letter one year of credit monitoring. As for who may be responsible for the hacking–the investigation continues.

“At this point, we don’t have a culprit if you will in terms of who might have done this” Perez said.