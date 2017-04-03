Noticeable Bounce Up for S.A. Gas Prices

Going up.

You may have noticed what was a very easy to see bounce up in prices at gas pumps around the Alamo City over the last few days.

“All of this thanks to the price of crude oil jumping back above $50 per barrel last week” Gasbuddy.com’s Patrick DeHaan told KTSA News, describing the factors behind the sudden bump up in pump prices.

“That (the price increases) coming after the Energy Information Administration pointed out in its weekly report oil inventories are declining” DeHaan said.

DeHaan said the increasing price trend is one that will likely be with us over the next several weeks.

“Though they (prices) will likely continue to advance, I don’t think we’re at risk of seeing any (price) spikes” DeHaan said, confident–as the so-called refinery maintenance season winds down–the march up will conclude well before San Antonio sees the $3 mark.

“We’ll likely see gas prices–at least in San Antonio–spend much of the year in the low to mid $2 per gallon range… none of those $3 prices will be coming back any time soon” DeHaan said.