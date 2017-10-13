What Now After SA pulled Out of the Amazon Chase?

By Pilar Arias

What went wrong and what’s next?

Precinct 4 Bexar County Commissioner Tommy Calvert answered those questions about San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and County Judge Nelson Wolff’s decision to not pursue Amazon’s second headquarters.

“What we missed was an opportunity for our moon shot. What we missed is an opportunity to rally the community around the fact that our biggest deficit is that our educational system and our labor force is not ready for the information technology economy,” Calvert said.

A letter sent from Nirenberg and Wolff to Amazon chairman and CEO Jeff Bezos dated Oct. 11 was much like a bad breakup, essentially reading that they knew the tech giant wasn’t going to choose San Antonio but giving reasons why it should have.

The two leaders called the proposal process a “bidding war amongst states and cities.”

Calvert says moving forward we must lead the way in being the most affordable American city in the information technology economy. He added at least for him, there’s no blame game or pointing fingers as a result of the missed opportunity.

Meanwhile, District 6 City Councilman Greg Brockhouse sent out a press release stating he was disappointed the decision was not discussed and that all members of city council should have had input on the future of the city.