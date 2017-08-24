Nueces County Awaits Harvey

In this Friday, July 28, 2017, photo, two young men walk along the beach covered by rain clouds in the South Beach area of Miami Beach. Tropical Storm Emily began trekking east across the Florida peninsula on Monday, scattering drenching rains amid expectations it would begin weakening in the coming hours on its approach to the Atlantic coast. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

By Don Morgan

As Harvey bears down on the Texas coast, officials in that area are doing what they can to make sure residents remain safe.

We placed a call to Nueces County Judge Loyd Neal who had just walked out of a meeting where he was updated on efforts to prepare for the storm.

Listen to our entire interview with Judge Neal

The Judge told us they have a plan in place for evacuating residents and in fact, some Port Aransas tourist and residents were told to evacuate Thursday afternoon.

The Judge says Harvey will be a strong category 2 of a weak 3 when it hits land early Saturday morning with storm surges expected to be 10 to 12 feet.

He says people who need assistance getting out of the area should contact the local authorities so they can help.

Nueces County social media accounts will keep citizens up to date on any more evacuations and the progress of Harvey as it makes it’s way towards land.