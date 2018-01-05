Oakland Raiders expected to give Jon Gruden 10-year contract to become next head coach

Photo by Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images(OAKLAND, Calif.) — ESPN NFL Analyst Jon Gruden will leave his microphone behind and head back to the sidelines to coach the Oakland Raiders, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

Gruden coached the Raiders from 1998-2001. Sources told Schefter he would receive a 10-year contract worth nearly $100 million to return to coaching.

The Raiders have called a news conference for Tuesday, at which they are expected to name Gruden the team’s next coach. He would replace Jack Del Rio, who was fired after the team’s regular season finale.

ESPN reported last week that Raiders owner Mark Davis was willing to strongly pursue Gruden, including a possible offer of an ownership stake in the team.

Only three current Raiders players have contracts worth $10 million per year or more — quarterback Derek Carr and offensive linemen Gabe Jackson and Kelechi Osemele.

Gruden went 38-26 in his first stint with the Raiders. He was later traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — where he later won Super Bowl XXXVII — for three draft picks and $8 million dollars.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.