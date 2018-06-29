Off-duty Bexar County Sheriff’s deputy shoots woman
By Elizabeth Ruiz
|
Jun 29, 2018 @ 6:40 AM

A Bexar County Sheriff’s deputy is under investigation after shooting a woman just west of San Antonio in Medina County.

Preliminary reports indicate the off-duty detention deputy stopped to help a woman in a disabled vehicle on Highway 90 just across the Bexar County line around midnight. She allegedly became aggressive towards him and the officer shot her several times.

She was rushed to University Hospital.

The Department of Public Safety is helping the Medina County Sheriff’s Office with the probe, and the Bexar County Sheriff’s Internal Affairs Unit is conducting its own investigation.

The detention deputy has been placed on administrative leave.

