Off-duty Border Patrol agent linked to Texas fatal shooting

SOCORRO, Texas (AP) — Investigators say a man has died in a West Texas shooting involving an off-duty Border Patrol agent in gunfire not related to the officer’s law enforcement duties.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what prompted the shooting before dawn Sunday. The sheriff’s office didn’t immediately say who opened fire or further circumstances of the shooting. Names of the two men weren’t immediately released.

A statement Tuesday from the Border Patrol says an agent from the El Paso sector was involved and the incident included the discharge of a firearm. Further questions were referred to the sheriff’s office.

A message left with the sheriff’s office wasn’t immediately returned Tuesday.

Border Patrol officials didn’t immediately provide additional information about the agent.