By Bill O’Neil

An off duty San Antonio police officer lands behind bars on a drunk driving charge.

34-year old Arthur Lopez was arrested after police were called to a major accident at around 4 AM Thursday in the area of Market and Navarro Streets.

Investigators said they smelled a strong odor of alcohol on Lopez’ breath, and determined he was driving the wrong way on Navarro when his truck collided with another vehicle.

Bond was set at $1000.