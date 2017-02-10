Officer Injured by Suspected Drunk Driver

A San Antonio police officer is recovering from serious injuries after his patrol car was hit by a suspected drunk driver in the city’s North Side.

He was sitting in his patrol car at the scene of a traffic accident on Loop 410 near Highway 281 early this morning when the driver of a pickup crashed into his vehicle.

The officer was taken to North Central Baptist hospital with injuries to his head, neck, back and leg.

Officer Douglas Greene says the driver of the truck was arrested for suspicion of DWI.