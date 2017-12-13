Officer Copeland To Be Laid To Rest Wednesday Morning

An area Police Officer who was killed while serving a warrant last week will be laid to rest today.

San Marcos Police Officer Kenneth Copeland was shot and killed Decemeber 4th. He was the first San Marcos Police Officer to ever be killed in the line of duty.

A funeral procession begins at 8 at Thomason Funeral Home in San Marcos then make it’s way to Community Bible Church on the north side of San Antonio. That’s where the funeral is being held at 11 this morning.

You can pay your respects as the procession makes it’s way south on I-35 then on to Loop 1604.

Officer Copeland is survived by his wife and 4 children.