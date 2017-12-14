Officer Remembered As Dedicated To Family And Department

Family, friends and fellow Law Enforcement Officers from across Texas made their way to Community Bible Church in San Antonio yesterday to remember and pay respects to a San Marcos Police Officer who was killed in the line of duty. Chief Chase Stapp spoke about the work ethic and positive attitude Officer Kenneth Copeland brought to the Department on a daily basis.

“Ken was funny and his big broad smile was contagious. Even when Ken was having abad day, he had a way of brightening up any room that he walked in to.”

The Chief talked about the number of overtime shifts Officer Copeland would cover in order to help with staffing shortages.

“When I would tell Ken you need to take some time off he would just say, Chase it’s got to be covered. We all knew that his work ethic came from his drive to take care of his family and to take care of his team.”

Prior to the service, a procession of hundreds of emergency vehicles made their way to Community Bible Church from San Marcos. Citizens paid their respects as they lined the highway shoulders and on bridges that over pass IH-35 and Loop 1604.

Officer Copeland was killed Dec. 4 while serving a warrant on a domestic violence suspect. He is survived by his wife and 4 children.