Officer Shoots Knife-Wielding Man

A man accused of threatening a San Antonio police officer with a knife has been shot several times.

Officers got a call around midnight about a disturbance at a home on Briarpine in the Northeast Side where they found the man trying to get into his neighbor’s house.

Police Chief William McManus says the man was told to drop the knife, but he refused and moved toward the officer.

That’s when the officer opened fire, striking the suspect several times.

The man was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center.

The officer, a 4-year veteran of the San Antonio Police Department, is on administrative duty as the investigation continues.