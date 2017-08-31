Officer Shoots Man Stabbing Woman With a Pencil

By Pilar Arias and Bill O’Neil

A woman is expected to be ok after being attacked by a man outside of Baptist Medical Center on Dallas Street Wednesday Night.

That man was ultimately shot by a San Antonio Police Officer who stepped in to try to stop the attack.

“We heard somebody screaming” Angela told KTSA News, describing the attack.

“At first we couldn’t hear what she was saying–but then she started saying he’s stabbing me, he’s stabbing me” Anglea said.

From there, she told us the man then approached the officer who tried to step in.

“They backed up–and I think they were telling him something… the guy with the weapon went at the police” she said.

Chief William McManus described the officer who opened fire as a nine-year veteran.

“One officer shot one time… hit that suspect one time in the torso” McManus said.

The woman who was attacked is said to have suffered minor injuries. The man who attacked her was taken to a hospital to be treated for his gunshot wound.

“The weapon turned out to be a pencil” McManus said.