Officials: 15 were hurt in deadly Texas hospital explosion
By Associated Press
Jun 27, 2018 @ 4:26 PM
GATESVILLE, Texas (AP) — Authorities now say 15 construction workers were hurt, most from blast and burn injuries, in an explosion at a Central Texas hospital that killed one man.
Officials at a news conference Wednesday did not provide the conditions of the victims but said in the aftermath of Tuesday’s explosion at Coryell Memorial Hospital in Gatesville that at least three were in critical condition. Authorities initially said 12 were injured.
Gatesville police Chief Nathan Gohlke on Wednesday identified the construction worker who was killed as 44-year-old Michael Bruggman of Rogers, south of Temple.
Witnesses said an electric generator inside an uncompleted hospital expansion exploded, spreading shrapnel. However, Dave Byrom, the hospital’s chief executive, said the blast possibly started with a gas line.
The explosion caused part of the construction project to collapse.

