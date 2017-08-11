Oil Spill Clean Up to Create Jobs

By Bill O’Neil

The clean up and restoration continues in the aftermath of the 2010 oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico.

Hoping to get the job done, a partnership of conservation groups will create three-hundred new jobs.

“We will be working with our existing programs in the Gulf states to train young people to do this restoration work” said Mary Ellen Sprenkel with Corps Network.

“This is definitely cleaning up the original problem” Sprenkel said, adding “A lot of the oil is gone, but the ecological problems that were caused as a direct result absolutely need to be addressed.”

The jobs will be created in towns where there is still work that needs to be done–seven years after the Deepwater Horizon disaster. Nearly five-million barrels of crude were dumped in tot he Gulf before the spill was capped.

“I think that it’s an opportunity to maybe bring something positive out of the oil spill in terms of engaging and providing opportunity to young people in some very economically depressed communities” Sprenkel said.

GulfCorps said it would begin hiring the positions in the fall.