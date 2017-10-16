One Change of Pace in S.A. Housing Market

By Bill O’Neil

You may notice something a little bit out of what we’ve come to see as the ordinary in looking over the San Antonio housing market’s numbers for September.

Specifically, total sales actually fell by about 1% when compared to September of last year. However, San Antonio Board of Realtors Chair Yvette Allen said there’s no cause for alarm.

“A lot of times what we see in September is people are gearing up for their children to go back to school and they’re starting to get back in to the swing of things” Allen told KTSA News, adding “It’s not uncommon to see a little bit of a dip there.”

She also said Hurricane Harvey–though the worst of it was not felt in the Alamo City–may also have weighed on the market a little bit.

“People’s focus was on hurricanes especially since it hit here in Texas… so we had people focused on that as well… absolutely” Allen said.

Otherwise, Allen said the numbers show a market that is still very strong–with average and median prices increasing modestly in September.

“We also saw (average number of) days on market go down… we’re now at 52 days on market–that’s four days less than last year” Allen said, convinced there’s nothing lurking on the horizon to worry about.

“Interest rates remain low, people are still moving in to the city… the housing market is doing great” Allen said.