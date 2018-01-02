One dead, 1 seriously injured in multi-car pileup in Buffalo amid blizzard conditions

@pmcjurydba/Twitter(BUFFALO, N.Y.) — At least one person was killed and another seriously injured in a multi-car pileup involving more than two dozen vehicles on the New York State Thruway near Buffalo, authorities said.

Weather was a contributing factor in the accident, which involved between 15 and 25 cars and 10 tractor-trailers on the eastbound lane of Interstate 90 near Exit 49, New York State Police Public Information Officer Michael Cassella told ABC News.

The injured patient was transported to a local hospital, Erie County’s Executive Mark Poloncarz wrote on Twitter. Others had to be extracted from their vehicles, Poloncarz said.

Blizzard conditions were reported at Buffalo Niagara International Airport Tuesday afternoon, according to ABC News meteorologist Melissa Griffin. A blizzard warning was in effect in the area today for strong winds that brought blowing snow and whiteout conditions through the evening.

The accident caused traffic backups and closed eastbound lanes on the Thruway, according to officials.

Further details were not immediately available.

