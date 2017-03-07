One Dead, One Hurt in NE Side Shooting

A double shooting in the city’s Northeast Side leaves one woman dead and her brother seriously wounded.

Officer Douglas Greene says there was a knock on the door of the home on Sun Vista Lane around 11 Monday night.

“”When they opened the door, they saw two suspects holding handguns and they immediately started firing on the victims,” said Greene.

Twenty-seven-year-old Joyce Medina died at San Antonio Military Medical Center. At last check, her brother was in critical condition.

The search continues for the suspects.

“They fled in a red truck,” said Greene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 224-STOP.