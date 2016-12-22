One Million Digital Checkouts at S.A. Library

A major milestone for the San Antonio Public Library–which joins some very select company.

“We are the second public library–if you count all of the consortiums… the third here in Texas to reach a million in a year through Overdrive” the Library’s David Cooksey told KTSA News.

“Overdrive” is a system that allows users to check out digital items.

Still, Cooksey said people are using the Library in what would be considered a more traditional sense.

“That’s not to say they don’t still want physical books–especially those kids books and juveniles books. This is about 17% of our overall checkouts. But, it continues to grow, and the community seems to love it” Cooksey said, adding “For early literacy, you still need the book to help learn the language with.”

All in all though, the Library continues to look at growing its digital offerings.

“We have this year started trying to have a lot more of the classics and the school list materials” Cooksey said.