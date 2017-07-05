One in Six Stolen TX Vehicles Left Unlocked

By Bill O’Neil

July is vehicle theft prevention month–and the experts will tell you it’s a crime that has taken a toll across the Lone Star State.

“It’s really amazing. You talk to law enforcement officials and you ask them what is the problem–and they simply say people just don’t lock their cars” Mark Hanna with the Insurance Council of Texas told KTSA News.

Research suggests one out of every six stolen cars and trucks across the State were left unlocked by their owners.

Between the losses resulting from car break ins and stolen vehicles, Hanna said the cost continues to mount year after year.

“In fact for Texas… if you add auto theft and auto burglaries together for a one year period of time in the State… you’re looking at $1-billion in losses” Hanna said.

While there is nothing you can do to guarantee you won’t become a victim, there are some simple steps you can take to help reduce your risk.

“The Insurance Council of Texas supports a program that we have spread across the entire state. It’s a very simple message: lock your car… take your keys… hide your possessions” Hanna said.