The One Thing We Can Control In The Middle Of A Storm

The scenes of devastation coming from the Texas coast and Houston are heartbreaking. We are in the middle of one of the greatest crisis we have ever faced. It will takes years to recover from what is an historic and defining moment. Some will never be the same.

Harvey is also a moment of opportunity.

Scripture teaches that God takes bad things that happen in our lives and ultimately uses them for good. We have the opportunity to do that right now.

This is a divine moment.

You see, we may not be able to control the storms that come into our lives. Storms such as Harvey, or the loss of a loved one, a painful divorce, a diagnosis of cancer or some other horrible disease.

But there is something we retain complete control over.

Our response.

We have the power within each of us to take a horrible situation and turn it to good, and people are coming together to do exactly that. They are seizing this moment and bringing relief to their fellow human beings.

Pictures show people risking their lives to save those whom Harvey has punched in the gut. Like the young lady holding the hand of the old woman so she wouldn’t be left sitting alone in 4 feet of water. Or those brave young men swimming through filthy water to get to families who were stranded on the rooftops of their homes.

Skin color, religion, gay or straight, left or right politics – none of that matters.

The screaming at each other has stopped. The petty bickering has ceased.

All that matters is coming together to save lives.

That is what we do.

That is who we ARE.

All that can be heard are words of encouragement.

“I got you.”

“Don’t be afraid.”

“I’m here.”

“Don’t worry, I won’t leave you here.”

God bless those who are hurting and in need. May He also protect and bless those who are answering the call for help.

And may He continue to give us the strength and determination to turn the storms in our lives into opportunities for good.