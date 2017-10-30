Open Enrollment Begins Wednesday

Open enrollment for the Affordable Care Act gets underway Wednesday and with many efforts to repeal the law having been in the news in recent months, many people are confused about whether or not they still need to enroll in a health care plan. The answer is yes.

Because of all the back and forth the law, known as Obamacare, is still in effect and you still need to be enrolled in a health care plan or face a penalty.

Andrea Guajardo at Enroll S-A tells us there is help for people who are having difficulty finding a plan that works for them.

If you need help singing up, you can call 2-1-1 or 3-1-1 or head to Enroll S-A dot com.

You can set up an appointment at a time and place that works for you. The assistance is free.

Guajardo tells us it’s a good idea not to wait too long. The enrollment period is much shorter than it has been in the past, November 1st through December 15th.

To make sure you can get an appointment call or log on as soon as you can.