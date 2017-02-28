Open House on Wurzbach Parkway Improvements

It’s your chance to weigh in on improvement plans for one of the busier spots in San Antonio.

“We are looking for people who travel that area on a daily basis to look at what we’re proposing and give their feedback” Laura Lopez with the Texas Department of Transportation told KTSA News ahead of Tuesday’s open house meeting on planned improvements for a one-mile stretch of Wurzbach Parkway–between Northwest Military Drive and Lockhill-Selma.

“Basically, we are going to be building an underpass bridge at Northwest Military” Lopez said, adding the design might be something a lot of drivers around here aren’t quite familiar with.

“For those exiting Northwest Military from Wurzbach Parkway will only be able to go left or right… they won’t be able to go straight” Lopez said.

Other improvements in the area include new bike and pedestrian lanes.

The meeting takes place from 5 until 7 PM Tuesday, in the cafeteria at Oak Meadow Elementary School.