Opponents Continue to Press Opposition to “Bathroom Bill”

By Pilar Arias

Another group of Texans took to the steps of the capitol Tuesday, urging lawmakers to reject any bathroom bill currently being discussed during the Special Session.

“Bathroom bills do not represent Texas values, nor do they reflect the pro business, strong economy and welcoming reputation of our great state,” Texas Association of Business Executive Director Belinda Matingou said.

Among the group of dozens was Visit San Antonio President and CEO Casandra Matej.

“These bills have nothing to do with protecting my daughter or myself because there are already laws that keep us safe,” Matej said during a press conference.

The Senate has already passed a bathroom bill. The House is still discussing, although members have implied they’re not interested. There’s less than two weeks left in the Special Session.