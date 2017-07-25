Orca Calf Dies at SeaWorld S.A.

By Bill O’Neil

The last killer whale born in captivity at SeaWorld has died.

3-month old Kyara died Monday at SeaWorld San Antonio. Earlier, the park said veterinarians were treating the calf for an infection.

SeaWorld said it will conduct a postmortem exam to determine an exact cause of death.

SeaWorld announced the end of its breeding program last year following years of pressure from animal rights groups. 26-year old Takara gave birth to Kyara last April. The calf was conceived before SeaWorld announced the end of its breeding program.

SeaWorld has 22 orcas remaining in the United States. The youngest, Amaya, was born in 2014.