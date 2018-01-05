‘Our New Number Is 30,000:’ Trump Says After Dow Hits Record 25000

President Donald Trump has set a new target of 30,000 points after the Dow Jones industrial average jumped past 25,000 points for the first time, equaling the fastest 1,000-point move in its history.

Addressing Republican Members of the Senate in a meeting on Immigration Thursday, Trump said “we broke a very, very big barrier — 25,000. And there were those who’d say we wouldn’t break 25,000 by the end of the eighth year, and we’re in the eleventh month”.

“So I guess our new number is 30,000. But what it means is every time you see that number go up on Wall Street it means jobs, it means success, it means 401(k)s that are flourishing,” he told the Congressmen.

The Dow shot above 25,000 points for the first time Thursday as strong US private-sector hiring data extended a stocks rally in the wake of enactment of tax reform.

He also boasted of the achievement on Twitter, and attributed it partially to continuing big cuts in unnecessary regulations.

He accused the media of downplaying the development.

“The Fake News Media barely mentions the fact that the Stock Market just hit another New Record and that business in the U.S. is booming…but the people know”!

In an apparent reference to his predecessor, Trump added: “Can you imagine if “O” was president and had these numbers – would be biggest story on earth.”