(HAMPTON, Wis.) — A driver in Wisconsin was led away in handcuffs Thursday after the truck he was driving skipped up a highway median and uprooted two light poles.

No one was hurt in the incident on Interstate 43 near Hampton, according to ABC affiliate WISN-TV.

The suspect was arrested by Milwaukee County deputies after they administered a sobriety test, WISN-TV reported.

